Ubex (UBEX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One Ubex coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a total market cap of $932,334.02 and $393,501.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ubex has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010056 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.06 or 0.00218259 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000917 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,474,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,855,565 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

