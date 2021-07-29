Community Bankers Trust (ESXB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Community Bankers Trust to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESXB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,497. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.75. Community Bankers Trust has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

