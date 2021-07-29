Washington Federal, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Washington Federal has raised its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

WAFD traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $32.49. 435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.91. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Washington Federal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

