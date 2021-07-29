McEwen Mining (MUX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect McEwen Mining to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$30.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.55 million.

MUX traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 51,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$684.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.69. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$2.07.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

