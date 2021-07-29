Virtu Financial LLC Buys 4,216 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 53,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 66,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 163,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 52,346 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $2,454,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $27,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.05. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $2,724,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,105,600. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

