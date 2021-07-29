Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

