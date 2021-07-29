Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 100,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.99.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

