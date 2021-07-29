14,360 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,698.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IONS opened at $37.73 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.32.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

