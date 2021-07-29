Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 124 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 919 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,784,019,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after acquiring an additional 652,748 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,880,000 after purchasing an additional 562,834 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.33.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $422.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $186.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $424.86.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

