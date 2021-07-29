Virtu Financial LLC Invests $636,000 in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.22. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

