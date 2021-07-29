Ameresco, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ameresco in a report released on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.48. 133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $32,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth about $30,075,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $23,956,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 23.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,271,000 after acquiring an additional 459,137 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $18,062,000. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameresco news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $212,852.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $453,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,372. 41.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.