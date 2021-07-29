Arch Resources, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arch Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $9.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.82.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of ARCH stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.28. 4,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,384. The company has a market capitalization of $983.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $66.38.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 265.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

