QLC Chain Market Capitalization Tops $6.01 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and $1.41 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00037155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00100943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00123399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,912.03 or 1.00057759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.21 or 0.00792725 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

