United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Trading 4.9% Higher on Earnings Beat

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)’s share price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.93. 78,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,844,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UMC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 1,727,565.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,359,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,048,000 after buying an additional 7,359,430 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,385,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 785,567 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 570.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 779,926 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.