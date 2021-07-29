Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New $300,000 Investment in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.62. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,378. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.45.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

