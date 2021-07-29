Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,315 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of Charter Communications worth $138,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $2,466,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.5% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.67.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $724.39. 3,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,923. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $554.26 and a 12 month high of $749.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $705.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $136.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

