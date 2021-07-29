Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 709,463 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,166,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709,463 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $108,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 918,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,830,000 after acquiring an additional 86,442 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,990,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,194,000 after acquiring an additional 40,614 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.