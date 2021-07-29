Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,615 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.41% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $100,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.84. 294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,686. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $202.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

In related news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,278.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

