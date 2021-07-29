Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,435 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,587,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 520,132 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.98. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

