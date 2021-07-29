UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 50,708 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

NYSE UNH opened at $409.17 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The stock has a market cap of $386.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $407.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,185,327.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,344,960 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

