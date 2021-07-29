TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 6,947 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.88.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $1,338,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,031,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,166 shares of company stock valued at $42,572,499 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $263.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $272.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.08 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

