Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

JBT stock opened at $137.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,871,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,729. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

