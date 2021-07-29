D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 473,705 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,705 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medallia were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 36,408 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medallia alerts:

NYSE MDLA opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.54. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MDLA. BTIG Research cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. William Blair cut Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. cut their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 8,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $281,786.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,418,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $226,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 506,598 shares in the company, valued at $13,941,576.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,902 shares of company stock worth $11,370,778. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.