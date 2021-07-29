Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE GSBD opened at $19.22 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.67.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 96.76% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

