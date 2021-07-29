Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.95.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total transaction of $972,045.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,867 shares of company stock valued at $9,875,830. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Etsy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

