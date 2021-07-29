FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Skyworks Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $10.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.71. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SWKS. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.10.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.89. 5,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.59. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.