TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 2,247 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

TownSquare Capital LLC reduced its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $66,745,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $49,503,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after purchasing an additional 426,446 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 223.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 486,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,072,000 after purchasing an additional 335,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,108,000 after purchasing an additional 314,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $75.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,257.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,935 shares of company stock worth $2,951,059. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.