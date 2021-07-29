TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases New Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $84.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.33. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

