Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock Holdings Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,354,000 after acquiring an additional 439,398 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,249,000 after acquiring an additional 796,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Webster Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $50,955,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.09.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.