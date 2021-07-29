Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.780-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FSS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.95. 151,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,696. Federal Signal has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.42. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.