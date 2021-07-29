Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HLX. Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

NYSE HLX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,402. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $622.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 3.43.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

