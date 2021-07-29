IES (IESC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter.
IESC stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.17. 16,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,704. IES has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.47.
About IES
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
