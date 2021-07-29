IES (IESC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter.

Get IES alerts:

IESC stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.17. 16,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,704. IES has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.47.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $518,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,890.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $634,987 over the last three months. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.