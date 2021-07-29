NACCO Industries (NC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,810. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and natural resources businesses. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies, as well as with activated carbon producers in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Navajo Nation.

