Insider Buying: William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) CEO Acquires 8,413 Shares of Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) CEO Kenneth John Stephon bought 8,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $100,114.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kenneth John Stephon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Kenneth John Stephon bought 3,011 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $33,873.75.

Shares of WMPN stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $11.89. 55,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. William Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

