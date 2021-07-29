Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €30.80 Price Target for Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE)

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a €30.80 ($36.24) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €24.98 ($29.38).

EPA:GLE traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €24.56 ($28.89). The company had a trading volume of 2,032,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 52 week high of €52.26 ($61.48). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.37.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

