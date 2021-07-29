Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Short Interest Up 336.4% in July

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a growth of 336.4% from the June 30th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on TLSYY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. New Street Research downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telstra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.41.

OTCMKTS:TLSYY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.93. 51,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,941. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94. Telstra has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

