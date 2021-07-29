Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €14.70 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.95% from the stock’s previous close.

KCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.19 ($15.51).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of KCO traded up €0.09 ($0.11) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €11.86 ($13.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a one year high of €13.49 ($15.87). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -121.02.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.