L Brands (NYSE:LB) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $78.96 and last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 3276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.36.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,679,310,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,333,277. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in L Brands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,186 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,767,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,797,000 after buying an additional 209,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,892,000 after buying an additional 193,163 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 687.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,588,000 after buying an additional 2,689,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $187,393,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

