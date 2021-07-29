Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to Positive

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was upgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $165.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $148.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TER. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne stock traded up $4.08 on Thursday, reaching $126.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.75. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.