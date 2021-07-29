Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $136.10, but opened at $143.62. Regal Beloit shares last traded at $143.28, with a volume of 392 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 125.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 112.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.55.

About Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

