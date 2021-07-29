Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF) Short Interest Update

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Parnell Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Parnell Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26.

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd, a veterinary pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various animal health solutions. The company operates through four segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal – U.S., Production Animal – Rest of World, and Manufacturing Operations.

