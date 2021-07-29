Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.52.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.