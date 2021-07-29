CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Up 2,053.6% in July

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, an increase of 2,053.6% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

CDL Hospitality Trusts stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $0.87.

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

