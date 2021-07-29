CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Up 2,053.6% in July

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, an increase of 2,053.6% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
CDL Hospitality Trusts stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $0.87.
About CDL Hospitality Trusts
Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.