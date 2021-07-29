Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will post sales of $27.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.40 million and the lowest is $27.31 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $24.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $131.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $131.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $203.21 million, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $236.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LADR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 609,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,509,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $35,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,664.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $424,404 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LADR opened at $11.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 129.93, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 2.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.

Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

