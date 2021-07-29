Piper Sandler Weighs in on Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $44.17 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth $97,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

