Stifel Nicolaus Increases McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $245.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.68.

McDonald’s stock opened at $241.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.45. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $191.64 and a 1-year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

