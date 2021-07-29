FY2021 Earnings Estimate for ViewRay, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for ViewRay in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.64).

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.02. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%.

In other news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in ViewRay by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 554,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 113,804 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in ViewRay by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 413,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 214,411 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth $692,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth $10,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

