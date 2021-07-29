Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 178.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Cintas by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $390.37 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $295.52 and a 12-month high of $395.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.44.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

