Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Five Below were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.81.

FIVE stock opened at $188.56 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $205.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

