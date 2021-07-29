Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 98,997 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Aramark by 19.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Aramark by 4.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,311,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,310,000 after buying an additional 97,572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter worth about $2,221,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. Aramark has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

